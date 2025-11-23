Nuggets' David Adelman Shares Aaron Gordon Injury Update

In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' NBA Cup victory over the Houston Rockets, it wouldn't be without seeing their starting forward Aaron Gordon exit with a hamstring injury that would rule him out for the remainder of the game.

Gordon had entered the night against the Rockets dealing with a lingering hamstring issue before going down with what's now ruled a hamstring strain. He'd since been ruled out for the Nuggets' back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings, and now could be in to miss more time moving forward.

According to the latest update from Nuggets head coach David Adelman before Denver's game vs. Sacramento, Gordon is seeking second opinions on his hamstring injury, that will ultimately help determine how much time he'll miss.

"We're trying to make sure we get the correct answer to make sure we're doing the right thing," Adelman said, via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Could Miss Extended Time

Gordon has been a key piece of the Nuggets' hot start to the season when he's been on the floor.

During the 13 games in which he's been healthy, Gordon's averaged 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 53.2% shooting from the field and 44.4% from three.

Now, the Nuggets are seemingly forced to be without their two-way star for the foreseeable future as the team determines the right course of action, pairing next to Christian Braun's absence due to a sprained ankle to make for a pretty injury-riddled start to Denver's campaign.

Gordon's exact timeline to get back on the floor for the Nuggets is still up in the air, but based on the nature of aggravating an existing lingering hamstring injury, there's a good possibility the Denver forward misses multiple weeks.

Nuggets Rotation Bound to Face Changes

With Gordon out of the mix, the Nuggets and Adelman will be bound to make some interesting decisions for their starting five and rotation across the coming weeks, likely starting a variety of names based on matchups and other factors.

As Braun has been forced to the side with his respective injury, it's been Peyton Watson to step up from the second unit into the starting five as a welcomed playmaker on both ends of the ball in his absence.

When Gordon missed any time for Denver this season, though, the rotation has remained a bit in flux.

During Gordon's missed game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with his lingering hamstring issue, it was Zeke Nnaji who filled in for him as the starter in the frontcourt. For Denver's most recent game against the Sacramento Kings, they went with Spencer Jones.

Expect the Nuggets to remain creative in how they operate while they're a bit short-handed in the regular season, perhaps with a bit more double big man minutes in the cards as well. But as long as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are active and playing at their current levels, Denver's bound to remain competitive in a lot of games.

