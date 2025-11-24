Cam Johnson Gets Honest About His Comfort Level With Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have lost two of their last four games, and while some negative thoughts surround the team and where they currently stand, especially as injuries continue to build up, there is one strong bright spot.

Cam Johnson, who the Nuggets traded for in the offseason, started off struggling early into his tenure with his new team, but has come to life recently. In his last four games, Johnson has averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game with 56.8/57.9/81.8 shooting splits.

After Saturday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, Johnson opened up about how he is getting more comfortable with this new-look Nuggets team.

"I think it's improving. Day by day, game by game. Still a lot of work to do," Johnson said. "Just figuring out where people are, what we're looking for, what we're doing, and how I can best serve the team in that way."

Cam Johnson continues to improve

Through the first 11 games of his Nuggets tenure, Johnson averaged just 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 21.2% from three-point range. More recently, Johnson has been much better on offense, knocking down his shots and being far more effective with the ball in his hands.

Now, as the Nuggets deal with injuries to Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, Johnson may be asked to take on even more responsibility, including having the ball in his hands more often to help out Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

"Yeah, that helps a lot. Any basketball player, anytime you get the ball in your hands, it brings you some comfort and gets you in a rhythm. When you don't touch the ball, it's a lot harder to get into a rhythm. So yeah, that's part of the game that I'm really looking to embrace going forward," Johnson said.

Nov 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) before game against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are lucky that Johnson is ready to embrace a larger role, because they will absolutely need him to with Braun and Gordon both sidelined for the near future.

With Johnson's better play recently, the Nuggets are likely feeling much better about their chances of staying afloat while shorthanded.

More Denver Nuggets Content