Nikola Jokic Gets Brutally Honest After Nuggets' Loss to Kings

After starting their 2025-26 season with a dominant 10-2 record, the Denver Nuggets have lost two of their last four games, including an unexpected drop against the struggling Sacramento Kings.

On Saturday night, the Nuggets fell to the Kings 128-123, handing Sacramento just their fourth win of the season. Granted, the Nuggets were on the second night of a back-to-back and down two starters, but there is no excuse for not getting the job done at home.

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic even went off for 44 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, but after the game, he admitted that the team was not good enough.

"I think 12-4, it’s not the real picture. I think we are not that good," Jokic bluntly stated. "I think we need to be much better if we want to do something big. Yes, we’ve played better. We look better. But I think we need to consistently, every night, every possession."

Nikola Jokić after the loss to the Kings:



“I think that 12-4 is not the real picture. I think we are not that good. I think we need to be much better if we want to do something big.”



Full presser 👇 pic.twitter.com/8BnlHtiwNv — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 23, 2025

Nuggets not good enough?

It is no secret that the Nuggets have a few things to work on as the season continues, but there is also no doubt that this team can compete for a title. Jokic and the Nuggets certainly do not want to make any excuses for themselves, but they are a completely different team with Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon off the floor.

Also, the fact that they played a grueling game on Friday night certainly played a factor, as Jokic admitted that the wheels just started to fall off in the second half against the Kings.

"I don’t know, it was a really hard game for us, heavy game for us. First half, for me especially, a lot of

missed layups, turnovers. We were kind of one step behind. They played really good, they were pushing the pace in the third quarter. Every shot was kind of heavy, we had a game yesterday. It looked like everything was heavy for us," Jokic said.

With a rest and health disadvantage, the Nuggets were certainly in a position to be upset, but maybe Jokic is right. Maybe this Nuggets team is not good enough. Luckily for them, they have 66 games left in the regular season, giving themselves plenty of time to get better and perfect their craft with this new-look roster before the playoffs.

More Denver Nuggets Content