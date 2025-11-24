Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Sets Up Shorthanded Matchup

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a loss against the Sacramento Kings and are now moving on to another matchup against one of the bottom teams in the Western Conference.

While the Nuggets refused to blame their last loss on being on the second night of a back-to-back, it certainly played a role, and they are still dealing with a couple of major injuries that are expected to impact them as well for Monday's game.

Nuggets still down two starters

Nov 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) makes a cradle motion from the bench in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As expected, the Nuggets have ruled out Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) and Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) for Monday's game. Being down two starters undoubtedly hurt Denver in their last outing against the Kings, as it is challenging for any team to fill that type of void.

The Nuggets have also ruled out Julian Strawther (lower back injury management), as the backup guard is set to miss his fifth consecutive game.

The Nuggets are expected to be without Gordon and Braun for at least the next few weeks, and potentially through the rest of 2025. Of course, they will have to adjust to life without two key starters, and Monday's game against the Grizzlies is certainly an ideal opportunity for them to get more comfortable, especially since Memphis is dealing with some injuries of its own.

Grizzlies without several key players

Nov 15, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant (right calf strain), Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery), Ty Jerome (right calf strain), Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery), and Javon Small (left toe turf toe) for Monday's game against the Nuggets. They have also listed star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (right ankle sprain) as questionable.

Clarke, Jerome, and Pippen Jr. have yet to suit up for the Grizzlies this season, as the team has still not seen its full-strength lineup. Now, with Morant set to miss his fourth straight game, the Grizzlies are certainly at a disadvantage against the Nuggets.

Denver's star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray should be able to lead them to a win over the shorthanded Grizzlies, even without Braun and Gordon in the lineup.

The Nuggets and Grizzlies are set to face off at 6:00 p.m. MT in Memphis on Monday.

