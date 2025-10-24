DeAndre Jordan Sends Sincere Farewell Message To Nuggets
In the 2022 NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets recognized that they needed to add some center depth to help out MVP big man Nikola Jokic. In doing so, the Nuggets signed veteran center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal, and the three-time All-NBA big man ultimately had a longer career in Denver than many would have expected.
After winning his first career NBA title in 2023, which was also the first in Nuggets franchise history, Jordan decided to stick around. Jordan ultimately played three seasons with the Nuggets, until finally moving on during the 2025 offseason.
On Friday, Jordan signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, but before moving on, he had to say goodbye to the Nuggets.
On Thursday, Jordan shared a touching post on Instagram to say farewell to the Nuggets and the Denver community after three seasons with the franchise.
"Grateful for 3 unforgettable seasons with the Nuggets. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, and the INCREDIBLE fans who made Denver a home. I have gained so much from this city and made lifelong friendships that I will keep forever. It’s been an amazing ride, from day one to bringing home a championship together. Nothing but love and respect. Excited for what’s next…" Jordan posted.
Through three seasons in Denver, Jordan averaged 4.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 68.1% from the field through 131 appearances. Denver surprisingly turned into Jordan's second-longest tenured destination after the LA Clippers, and his veteran presence and positive vibes undoubtedly helped the Nuggets out, regardless of his on-court impact.
A few of his former Nuggets teammates also showed love under his farewell post.
"See u soon twin 🤞🏼," Christian Braun commented on the post. Jordan responded to Braun, saying, "you already know, you rich mf! 😂" about Braun's new $125 million contract extension.
Bruce Brown also responded, saying, "Cowboys 4life 😢."
"😢😢😢," Kentavious Caldwell-Pope commented.
Of course, it was likely time for Jordan to move on, and the Nuggets organization certainly wishes the best for him in New Orleans. Still, he made a huge impact on his teammates in Denver, and they likely hate to see him go.
