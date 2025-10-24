David Adelman Explains How Warriors Stars Will Challenge Nikola Jokic
The Denver Nuggets are facing off against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night for their season opener, looking to start their 2025-26 campaign on a high note.
Thursday's matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors is undoubtedly expected to be an exciting one, especially as superstars Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry face off, with five NBA MVP awards combined between the two of them.
Of course, the Warriors will be doing all they can to contain Jokic, although that is much easier said than done. Luckily for Golden State, one of their key offseason additions should help them out in that area.
Al Horford's impact on Jokic
The Warriors signed veteran big man Al Horford this offseason, and the 39-year-old five-time All-Star should make a huge difference on the defensive side of the ball.
Ahead of Thursday's matchup, Nuggets head coach David Adelman talked about how he expects the Warriors' frontcourt combo of Al Horford and Draymond Green to approach their matchup with Jokic.
"Al's an all-time player of this generation, very physical player. I imagine they'll use him like they did (Kevon) Looney in the past, where Looney would guard him straight up, use his size and physicality that allows him to guard him different ways," Adelman said.
"Draymond's a different animal completely with how he attacks him, he fronts him, he does different things, so bringing a veteran guy like Al in, it just gives you more flexibility on that end. We're prepared, I think, for it, but he's been a great player, seems like forever."
The Warriors will certainly have their hands full with Jokic, but they have the defensive weapons to try to slow him down. Of course, it is hard for any team to "slow down" the three-time MVP, but a defensive-minded front of Green and Horford will give it all they can.
Horford played just 20 minutes in Golden State's season opener, but the Warriors could use him a bit more with a matchup like Jokic to worry about.
Jokic is entering the 2025-26 season as the NBA MVP frontrunner, as many experts predict him to get his fourth, and he has the chance to kick things off with a statement on Thursday night.
