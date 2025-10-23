Cam Johnson Reveals How Nuggets Can Find Success This Season
The Denver Nuggets, while remaining relatively similar to their championship core of two years ago, have implemented a few changes over the course of the offseason to best situated this group to return back to those heights once again for this season.
The biggest of those changes, of course, was the deal to swap Michael Porter Jr. with the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson to bring a different energy on the wing––a bit more versatility, upside defensively, and perhaps a higher ceiling for what this team could accomplish once June rolls around.
However, the process to implement Johnson and the other additional pieces is a bit easier said than done. New pieces for the Nuggets means new rotations to be had, new schemes to run, new play styles to work with, and likely a bit of an adjustment period to come with those tweaks.
But in the mind of Cam Johnson, those waves are all a part of the process of kickstarting a new NBA season–– and to overcome those hurdles for a successful season, the Nuggets need to hone in on three key areas to facilitate that growth.
"Chemistry, communication and trust," Johnson said.
"Understanding rotation, how guys are used, when guys are used, and how we can just become a better team. An NBA season is a process, and you're not going to peak in the first 10 games, and you don't want to peak in the first 10 games."
"You want the thing to keep building itself, and you wanna put layers on your philosophies and your concepts. And the beginning of that right now is chemistry and trust."
It's not quite an X's and O's philosophy from Johnson, but a task geared more towards finding that ideal chemsitry with a brand new group to get the best output possible.
Especially for a highly-efficient and effective Nuggets offense, when firing on all cylinders, being on the same wavelength as everyone else around the roster is critical. An all-time talent onboard like Nikola Jokic certainly makes that learning process easier with his ability as a playmaker and getting others involved, but finding that growth still no one-step fix.
The Nuggets have the proven talent and the right tools in the building, both with young and veteran contributors, to find that groove, and Johnson is bound to be a big part of that equation. However, to see this group's abilities to be totally maximized, it might take a little extra patience to see it come to fruition.
Johnson, among the multiple other newbies on the roster, will have some ups and downs to traverse. However, if able to reach their ceiling as a unit, the Nuggets will be a force to be reckoned with.
