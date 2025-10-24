Inside The Nuggets

3 Takeaways From Nuggets' Season Opener Loss vs. Warriors

The Denver Nuggets suffered an overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) on the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets started their 2025-26 campaign on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors, suffering a crushing 137-131 loss in overtime. Steph Curry's 42-point (35 in the second half and overtime) outburst was too much for Denver to handle, but there are a few key takeaways for Denver as they leave San Francisco on Thursday night.

Aaron Gordon loves the Bay Area

Of course, all eyes were on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic as he made his season debut on Thursday night, but the hero for Denver was not the superstar center. Aaron Gordon had the best game of his career to open his 2025-26 campaign, dropping a career-high 50 points on 17-21 shooting from the field and a near-perfect 10-11 from three-point range.

Gordon, a San Jose. seems to love playing against the Warriors in Chase Center. This is the third consecutive season that Gordon has scored at least 30 points while visiting the Warriors, headlined by dropping a season-high 38 points in San Francisco last year.

Gordon, 30, seems to keep getting better every year, and while he is not expected to play like this every night, this performance is an incredible indicator that he has made another leap. The Nuggets likely wish they could play in San Francisco every game for Gordon's sake, but hopefully, he can use this momentum to help lead Denver to more wins, regardless of where they are playing.

Christian Braun's rocky first game after $125 million deal

The Nuggets signed Christian Braun to a huge five-year contract extension worth $125 million, but the 24-year-old guard was not as impressive as the team likely would have hoped. Braun finished with six points and four rebounds on 3-7 shooting through 38 minutes of action.

Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) drives against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Of course, Braun's impact goes well beyond the stat sheet as a strong defender and overall glue guy, but his presence in Thursday's season opener was not felt. While Steph Curry is arguably the toughest defensive assignment for any opposing guard, Braun made a minimal impact on the legendary point guard.

There is no reason to overreact to Braun's shaky season opener, as he will undoubtedly bounce back, but it is not the performance the franchise wants to see right after giving him a $125 million deal.

Mixed reviews for the new guys

The Nuggets made a few huge offseason acquisitions, including Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr., and each of the key additions made their debut on Thursday night. However, it was not all positive for the new guys.

Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) drives with the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Johnson got the starting nod for Denver in his Nuggets debut, but dropped just five points on 2-8 shooting from the field and 1-6 from beyond the arc, putting together an underwhelming performance.

However, it was a much different story for Hardaway Jr. and Valanciunas off the bench. Thursday's game would have been much worse for the Nuggets if they did not have those two leading their bench unit, as they combined for 18 points on 8-13 shooting, providing a much-needed spark in relief of Denver's stars.

Regardless of the loss, the Nuggets had some bright spots in Thursday's season opener, prominently Aaron Gordon, that they can build on moving forward. The Warriors proved to be a very good team and will be a legitimate title contender this season, giving the Nuggets a good test to kick things off. Of course, they would have liked to see a different result, but they should not hang their heads too much over this loss.

