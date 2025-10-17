Denver Nuggets Turn Heads During Preseason Winning Streak
Nobody circles the NBA preseason on their calendar, and after the Denver Nuggets looked devoid of both energy and interest through their first two games, there wasn’t much reason to.
Preseason basketball is supposed to be low stakes. But in a three-day span, Denver won their next two games — 102-94 over the LA Clippers and 124-117 over the Chicago Bulls — with a level of intensity and execution that looked more like April than early October. I watched the 2023 champs look like… well, champs.
What's working for Denver?
This team’s energy just feels different. The effort, the chemistry, the intent — it seems to all be there. After a dramatic staff shake-up with just three games left in the 2024-25 regular season, no off-season star signings, and lingering questions about the team’s depth, there’s been plenty of doubt in the Mile High City for a few months. But the Nuggets actually look connected again.
On Sunday, Aaron Gordon set the tone early. He was everywhere — diving for loose balls, pushing in transition, defending with purpose, showing off his hops — and he’s adding new wrinkles to his game. He has become a legit threat behind the arc. It’s clear that Gordon has been gradually reinventing himself over the last few seasons, but his growth feels exponential right now.
Wednesday was the Jamal Murray show. He dominated with 30 points in 27 minutes and was 10-10 from the free-throw line. That man was a dog in the paint. I hear the rim is filing for a restraining order. Murray was everywhere, sinking absurd shots from crazy angles, passing behind the back, and looking like a man on a mission. Not only that, but he just looks relaxed and refreshed.
Christian Braun deserves his flowers, too. Running the pick-and-roll with Jokic? It was a thing of beauty. He’s looking more like a veteran guard than a third-year role player. He’s passing with confidence, defending with purpose, and could very likely be the X-factor that pushes this starting five to the top of the Association.
Cam Johnson may still be finding his place, but he’s moving well and stretching the defense. Even if the stats aren’t stunning yet, his court awareness is already showing. It's still early, but it's clear that he’s an MPJ upgrade.
Peyton Watson flashed more promise off the bench, almost as if he really wants to stay in Denver and get paid. Jonas Valanciunas is putting up hard points and earning rebounds. Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. are playing with confidence and just seem happy to be with this franchise. Executives and fans alike love it when their players genuinely want to be there.
Then there’s this guy named Nikola Jokic who continues to operate on his own planet. On Wednesday, the three-time MVP shot a cool 70 percent from the field, dishing, rebounding, and moving with no rust — just rhythm. It's wild to witness.
Preseason or not, the Nuggets are already playing like it counts. The rest of the NBA might want to stretch.