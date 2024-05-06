Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 1: Tyrese Haliburton is active, final injury report, official starters May 6
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks face off tonight to start the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Pacers beat the Knicks twice in the regular season, but both squads have said that they don't believe the regular season meetings matter going forward.
Indiana and New York each won their first-round series in six games. They have a storied postseason history, and this is their eighth meeting in the playoffs all time. It should be a long series, and the clash in playing styles will define every game.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight and for the rest of the postseason. Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable for the fourth game in a row with lower back spasms, but he is available to play.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was solid in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the first round of the playoffs, they were +42 in 126 minutes — being that effective again will be important against New York.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery) and Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery) as out. They will miss the rest of the season.
New York starting lineup
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Guard: Donte DiVincenzo
Forward: Josh Hart
Forward: OG Anunoby
Center: Isaiah Hartenstein
The game will begin in about 30 minutes. For more on Game 1, click here.
