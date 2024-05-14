Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Game 5: Tyrese Haliburton is active, final injury report, official starters May 14
The Indiana Pacers are back on the road tonight for Game 5 of their second-round series with the New York Knicks. Indiana emerged with a win in the last two games of the series, but the home team has yet to lose in the best-of-seven set.
The Knicks have lost several players due to injury, which has been a major story in the series. But they have held up okay so far despite the Pacers speed giving them some trouble in Game 4. Tonight will be a vital matchup for both squads with the series tied at 2-2.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the game.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers are without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight. His season is over. Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable again, but he is available for Game 5.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was successful during the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the postseason, they are +41 in 198 minutes — they have recovered after a poor start to this series.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery),Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out. The former three will all be out for the entire series — Anunoby is recovering but doesn't have a clear return date.
New York starting lineup
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Guard: Miles McBride
Forward: Donte DiVincenzo
Forward: Josh Hart
Center: Isaiah Hartenstein
The game will start in about 30 minutes. For more on Game 5, click here.
