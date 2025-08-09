Myles Turner Continues to Villainize Himself With Pacers in Latest Video
The Indiana Pacers will be starting next season with a new starting center for the first time since 2015. Myles Turner decided to head to Milwaukee to play for the Bucks for the next four years.
Turner will now play for the team that Pacers fans hate the most. That is enough to make the fans turn on Turner, even though he gave 10 great years to Indiana.
It seems that Turner is making it easier for fans to dislike him. During Summer League, he took a direct shot at the fans. Now, he's taking a shot at Pacers legends.
Myles Turner is making it easy for Pacers fans to hate him
In an interview that was posted on the Milwaukee Bucks' social media channels, Turner was asked who the most famous person in his phone contacts is. He took a shot at the Pacers player fans love the most.
"Well, I guess I can't say Reggie Miller," Turner noted. "Shaquille O'Neal."
While it's probably true that O'Neal is more famous than Miller, he didn't even have to bring Miller's name up. He could have just said "Shaq" and moved on to the next question.
Miller is the most beloved Pacers player in franchise history. He is the reason that the team is still in Indiana. The team wouldn't have made the Finals this past year without him.
Turner just can't stop twisting the knife at the fact that he left. Perhaps he's just frustrated from the years of trade rumors and then a lower offer than he thought he would get right after a Finals run.
If Turner had been better against the Thunder, he would have had a better argument for that. Instead, he was abysmal. He missed a ton of wide-open shots and is one of the reasons why Indiana didn't win the title.
Turner is certain to get some boos when he returns to Indiana for the first time if he keeps this up. He deserves to be cheered for everything he gave to the franchise, but he's not making things easy for fans.
In his final year with the Finals-bound Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
