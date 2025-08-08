All Pacers

Former Pacers Star Linked to West Powerhouse in Free Agency

Alex Kirschenbaum

Aug 8, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) celebrates with guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and guard Victor Oladipo (4) after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA basketball game at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) celebrates with guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and guard Victor Oladipo (4) after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA basketball game at The Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

An ex-Indiana Pacers star has been linked to a major Western Conference powerhouse in free agency.

Per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, former Indiana Pacers combo guard Malcolm Brogdon has been floated as a possible veteran signing for the Golden State Warriors.

More News: Rick Carlisle Makes Bold Claim About Pacers

So far in free agency, Golden State hasn't made even a single move as it navigates the complicated plight of restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga.

"As we've reported previously, the Warriors want first-round draft capital and players that would either be in Steve Kerr's rotation and help Golden State compete for a championship behind Stephen Curry, behind Draymond Green, behind Jimmy Butler, or some real enticing, blue chip-type talent that would absolutely make the Warriors excited about the prospect of Jonathan Kuminga. Because they don't want to lose Jonathan Kuminga for nothing," Fischer said.

More News: Pacers Urged to Sign All-Star Free Agent as Tyrese Haliburton Replacement

"The Warriors' utmost goal is to compete for a championship, and there is without a doubt absolute benefit to Golden State having a rangy, 6-foot-8, 22-year-old, athletic, playmaking wing who is potentially [a] reinforcement if Draymond Green were to be injured, were to sustain another suspension," Fischer said. "The Warriors have been pretty consistent on the fact that they want Kuminga to sign a short-term deal."

Fischer explains that these protracted Kuminga negotiations have pause all other free agent business for a good Warriors team that, had Curry and Butler not been waylaid by injuries, could have given the Minnesota Timberwolves a real fight in the second round of the playoffs this past spring. The biggest non-Kuminga move that's expected in Golden State this summer is the signing of former five-time All-Star big man Al Horford, a free agent just a year after claiming his first-ever NBA title with the Boston Celtics.

Horford, 39, would be installed as Curry's first true floor-spacing starting-caliber center (unless Quentin Post truly develops). He'd join one of the league's oldest starting lineups, alongside 37-year-old Curry, 36-year-old Butler (when the season starts), and 35-year-old Green.

Free agent guards De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II have also been floated as possible returning pieces for Golden State, but Fischer observes that Brogdon might get a look, too.

At his peak, Brogdon has been better than both Melton and Payton. He's bigger than either player and a better set-up man. The Virginia product is also capable of scoring in bunches. His biggest drawback has been his health over the years.

This story will be updated...

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News