Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Hints at Plan for Myles Turner Replacement
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently shed some light on the team's plans at center after the departure of long-time starter Myles Turner during the offseason.
The Milwaukee Bucks, out of seemingly nowhere, managed to create cap space by waiving guard Damian Lillard and offered Turner a four-year deal worth nine figures, which Turner eventually signed.
The Pacers were long expected to keep Turner, especially after he played a key role in the Pacers' playoff push this past season.
His floor spacing and mismatch exploitation complemented star Tyrese Haliburton and the team's fast-paced shot-making style of play.
More News: Pacers Urged to Sign All-Star Free Agent as Tyrese Haliburton Replacement
Turner, though, was prominently featured in trade rumors throughout his ten years on the Pacers and wasn't highly valued by the organization, leaving his future on the team in limbo for years.
Indiana reportedly was ready to give him a big-money deal, but ended up losing out on the center, leaving a giant hole in the team.
With limited assets and cap space, the Pacers could not do much, but they acquired center Jay Huff in a trade and signed Isaiah Jackson to a three-year deal.
Those two should end up fighting for the starting spot next season, head coach Rick Carlisle told NBA analyst Caitlin Cooper of Ball, She Wrote.
"Our game this year is gonna look different. There's gonna be times when it doesn't look pretty. I think we're going to be a more physical defensive team, all those kinds of things. Things are going to change," Carlisle told Cooper.
"Our fans are going to be in for an interesting year. It's gonna be a team that looks quite different," Carlisle added.
"You think of the other guys, you know, we'll see who starts at center," Carlisle said. "Isaiah Jackson is an underrated ballhandler and playmaker. He's in the mix. Jay Huff is a skilled guy."
More News: Key Pacers Free Agent Signing Could Have Major Impact on In-Season Trades
Jackson is more of an energy big who players with a high-effort level and possesses plus athleticism, but lacks the floor spacing and length of a true center.
Huff, on the other hand, can space the floor and provide some rim protection, but isn't a mobile big man.
They both possess flaws in their game, but as a one-two punch, the center rotation should be serviceable.
Latest Pacers News:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.