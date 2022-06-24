Dyson Daniels Can Immediately Contribute On Defensive

The New Orleans Pelicans got their man with the No. 8 pick. Most prognosticators pegged Dyson Daniels to be available when the Pelicans selected, and that's exactly how it played out.

The 6-8 versatile guard from Australia should fit in the team's rotation quite nicely. One thing is for sure, he will help make the Pelicans a scary good defensive team.

Heading into the draft, Daniels was praised for his competitiveness and defensive prowess. At his size, he can switch onto multiple positions and defend them at a high level. In his NBA G-League Ignite career, Daniels averaged two steals and nearly a block per game. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out 4.5 assists per contest. Daniels' multi-faceted ability fits in nicely with a versatile team like the Pelicans.

Many detractors of Daniels point to his 3-point shooting as an area of concern. While his 27% 3-point percentage isn't ideal, he showed he improved as the season went on. Over the last nine games of the season, Daniels shot 45% from 3-point range. Let's also not forget the shooting wizard Pelicans shooting coach Fred Vinson is. Many remember Vinson's work with Lonzo Ball to turn his shot around. Expect the same thing to happen with Daniels.

Nov 29, 2021; Stockton, CA, USA; G League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels (3) drives past Stockton Kings guard Marcus Graves (1) during the first quarter at Stockton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

What Daniels won't need to work on is his defensive ability. From the defensive standpoint, he's a plug-and-play guy immediately. With a nearly 7-foot wingspan and weighing in at 200 pounds, he'll have the speed to keep up with smaller guards but the length to compete with taller players. Think about a defensive death lineup that includes a 6-8 Daniels, a 6-8 Herb Jones, a 6-9 Trey Murphy, a 6-9 Brandon Ingram, and a 6-7 Zion Williamson all on the court together. The length and athleticism would cause nightmares for opposing offenses.

Daniels can worry about the defensive side of the court first and not feel rushed to prove himself offensively. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson will be more than enough to handle this team offensively. Daniels can make a particular impact defensively and do all the little things to help this team win.

