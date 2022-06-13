3 Contract Negotiation Issues for Pelicans and Zion to Work Out

There are only three issues standing between the New Orleans Pelicans and a contract for Zion Williamson.

Zion Williamson was last seen averaging 27 points and 7 rebounds per game for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020-21 season. He was cleared to resume basketball training in March and was finally cleared to play unrestricted just weeks after New Orleans was eliminated from the NBA Playoffs. The 2019 draft class is eligible for contract extensions but the Pelicans only have an 85-game sample size. Still, New Orleans hopes to keep him in town to lead the next postseason run.

The Pelicans and Williamson's team have agreed on the parameters in public. He has been spotted at the training facility and the local YMCA gyms. Williamson is working on being in his best shape next year. Now there are only three things on the table in the negotiations to keep this squad's core in town throughout the decade.

And Williamson let the kids at the YMCA know, “I do want to be here. That’s no secret. I feel like I’ve stood on that when I spoke.”

1. Fully Guaranteed Contract

Zion Williamson wants what everyone collecting a paycheck wants: The maximum amount possible. Five Years. $168-186 million depending on All-NBA votes and salary cap increases. Fully Guaranteed. There is no other starting point for Aaron Mintz and Austin Brown, his agents at CAA Sports.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin told Ryen Russillo of The Ryen Russillo podcast, “This is a max player. I think it is a pretty easy decision…the kid’s historically good when he plays two different ways...It is really about if you are all the way in with us. This is what it looks like and we’re all the way in with him.”

Griffin cannot play hardball on the money. Williamson is too good and the CBA dictates certain contracts for first-round picks. Griffin has to work with other angles in hopes of some compromises. Considering the last three years, all parties need to feel assured this is a good deal.

2. Injury Clauses

Joel Embiid’s contract will act as a "rough sketch rather than a blueprint." Williamson has 85 games under his belt. Embiid had less than half of the sample size when his rookie-scale contract was signed. Williamson said he would sign a max-level deal as soon as it was offered but directed the media towards the Pelicans during a recent community event when pressed on details.

“You have to ask the Pels, baby.”

But what will the Pelicans ask of Williamson? Embiid’s 35-page contract had clauses for injuries to specific areas in his foot and back. Williamson has suffered a multitude of knocks, not just one afflicted area. New Orleans has already cleared him to play with no restrictions whereas the Embiid situation was more touch-and-go. That’s likely a sign Williamson will get a more player-favorable deal.

Embiid's contract stated that “across each of the final four seasons of the extension, ending with the 2022-23 season, the 76ers could waive Embiid for a financial benefit if he's lost because of a contractually agreed-upon injury that causes him to miss 25 or more regular-season games and if he plays less than 1,650 minutes” according to ESPN reports.

Embiid had to meet a minutes goal to have the last three years and $95 million of his contract guaranteed. New Orleans expects to win some blowouts next season so they may approach this with a Games Played clause instead of focusing on minutes. There is no need to have to force Zion into a game late with an eye on contract bonuses. It has too much potential to invite unnecessary scrutiny and stress.

New Orleans can guarantee a base salary every year with easily achievable built-in clauses that allow them to have more cap room while a healthy Zion gets his money. Sprained thumbs and knocked knees accidents happen. The team cannot sweat those small details even if they lead to lost games or another torn meniscus. Only the metatarsal fracture is deserving of a deep dive and even then it would be tough to ask for an accompanying weight clause in good faith.

3. The Plan Going Forward

Griffin detailed Williamson’s experiences as a low block bully and the Point Zion experiment while on Rusillo's podcast. The relationships with Alvin Gentry and Stan Van Gundy are near inconsequential. The team’s relationship with Williamson with Willy Green in charge is still in the early stages. Still, Zion and his advisors must consider the patient path the team has taken.

Williamson's team also has to be convinced there is a plan in place to support a championship contender. It should not be hard with Gayle Benson paying the checks to keep CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Jonas Valaciunas on the roster. The front office finding gems like Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Willy Hernangomez, and Trey Murphy III adds to a convincing argument that this is the best spot to try and win going forward.

It sounds like the All-Star recognizes the investment to get him to this point now that he is “in a better state of mind” for next season and says he would sign a max deal as soon as possible. “The Pels in the first round was all I needed to see,” Williamson said. “All I needed to see to really be excited to get back out there.”

