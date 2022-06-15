Trajan Langdon Scouting Vasilije Micic, Pelicans Debating Trade With Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon was in Ataşehir to watch Game 2 of the ING Turkish Basketball Super League Playoffs finals between Fenerbahçe Beko and Anadolu Efes. His appearance to watch one of his old teams led to speculation of a possible trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The New Orleans Pelicans are getting calls for the 8th overall pick in the NBA Draft and could benefit from a bidding war. The Thunder own the 12th selection. Rumors have it Langdon was scouting Vasilije Micic. He plays for Anadolu Efes and the Oklahoma City Thunder owns his NBA draft right. The 28-year-old Micic is a EuroLeague MVP, won the Finals MVP twice, and wants to make the jump to the NBA.

"I'm in a situation where I have two more years of the contract no matter what happens. But of course, I like to look at all kinds of challenges. If this option comes out, I would be ready," Micic told BasketNews.

Langdon watched former NBA journeymen Jan Vesely (18 points, 8 rebounds) and Nando De Colo (16 points) lead Fenerbahçe Beko to a 2-0 series lead. Micic was 2/9 from the field and 1/5 from beyond the three-point line. He finished with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. BYU alum Elijah Bryant (19 points) and Miami’s Shane Larkin (10 points) paced Anadolu Efes in Game 2.

Micic did help Larkin (37 points) lead the way for a Game 3 win with 29 points and 7 rebounds but Anadolu Efes lost the series 3-1. Micic had only 10 points and missed all four three-pointers in the closeout Game 4 loss. FSU’s Chris Singleton had a team-high 17 points.

An ankle injury hampered Micic but the Anadolu Efes star was the top regular-season scorer and the playoffs at over 18 points per game. He finished the season ranked sixth in assists (4.7) and fifth in three-pointers made (2.2 per game).

This trip was not about the box score. Micic’s resume had a 27-point (4/7 from deep) night to seal a championship on Real Madrid and it took a game-winner to even get to the title game. No, Langdon went to see how the polished European pro was handling the moment and if he was ready for a jump into an NBA rotation.

The Thunder have already started making offseason moves. They acquired JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for the 30th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Oklahoma City now owns the 2nd, 12th, and 34th picks this year.

Micic was the 54th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. If the Thunder want to move up in the first round, they will have to adjust their asking price for moving up to the 8th spot. Micic has already hinted he wants to join a contender and does not want to play in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder acquired Micic in the Al Horford trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. Another swap of his NBA rights would likely mean Devonte’ Graham is included in the deal. Micic has no reason to come languish on the bench and the Pelicans only have so many guard minutes to go around. Even then, Thunder beat writers admit this could all amount to nothing.

