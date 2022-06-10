Pelicans Announce Brandon Ingram Out 6-8 Weeks After Hand Surgery

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram had surgery on his hand and will be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been sharing pictures of Zion Williamson and other players at the training facility. Brandon Ingram's absence has been explained. He had surgery on his hand but is expected to be back for training camp.

New Orleans Pelicans revealed Ingram recently underwent surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture. The surgery was performed on Tuesday, June 7, by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles. The procedure was a success but Ingram will still be out of action for "approximately 6-8 weeks" according to the team.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans did not reveal when the injury occurred or what exact play he was hurt. However, Ingram jammed his right ring and pinkie fingers during Game 5 of the first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans were eliminated after six games.

Ingram averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season while shooting 46.1% from the field and 82.6% from the free-throw line. He was one of the most glaring All-Star snubs last year and Jose Alvarado is just one person in the city betting on Ingram to have an MVP-level season. This surgery will sideline Ingram for a few weeks but it should not get in the way of another playoff run.

