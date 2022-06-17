Pelicans Fans Have Their Pick Of 2022 NBA Draft Watch Parties

Fans of the New Orleans Pelicans will be able to find 2022 NBA Draft watch parties throughout the Gulf South region.

The 2022 NBA Draft begins at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 23. The Pelicans currently have the 8th overall pick but all the options are still on the table. Their fans also have a tough choice to make. In yet another sign this is a basketball city, fans around the Gulf South have their choice of events to take in all the twists and turns of the draft before welcoming a new rookie to the roster.

The New Orleans Pelicans will host a draft night party for all season ticket holders at the Smoothie King Center. Attendees will get to watch the draft on the JumboTron and get live analysis from Daniel Sallerson and Erin Summers. There will be complimentary food and drinks including up to two adult beverages. Fans will get a chance to take a picture in the team’s locker room and kids will get to play on the Smoothie King Center court. Parking is free.

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half of the play in game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Birmingham Squadron, the team’s NBA G-League affiliate, will also be hosting a watch party. The "Squadron Summer Slam" will be held on the lawn at Avondale Brewing Company and starts at 6 p.m. There will be a live DJ, face painting, and a dedicated kids play area.

The Pels 12 fan group will be flocking to the Mid-City Yacht Club on South St. Patrick St. Their event starts at 6:30 and will include multiple giveaways and raffles of Pelicans gear and bar tabs.

Ariel Meyers, one of the Pels12 co-founders, said “It’s going to be awesome to get to see everyone again. A group of us are getting together to invade Las Vegas for the Summer League to see our new rookie(s), and I can’t wait to get together out there! I think it’s great that we have a draft party, and the Pelicans have a draft party at the Blender for season ticket holders too. Fans have more than one option when it comes to hanging out on draft night!”

The party is “open to the public” Meyers explained, “but I doubt Lakers fans would come, seeing as they have no stock in this draft.”

Read More Pelicans News: