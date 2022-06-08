Pelicans See Potential In Youngest 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking at the youngest 2022 NBA Draft prospects hoping to find a player that will pay dividends for the rest of the decade.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a full roster and plans for another NBA Playoffs run next season. They can afford to draft for potential. They do not have to find someone who will have more burdens and responsibilities than they can handle. Some of the youngest prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft could pay dividends for the rest of the decade.

The youngest player in the draft can turn into a contributor quickly. Josh Primo (Spurs) and Josh Giddey (Thunder) were the youngest players in the NBA last year and they acquitted themselves well enough. Both look to be building blocks for San Antonio and Oklahoma City, respectively.

Andrew Bynum, Jermaine O’Neal, Tracy McGrady, Ersan Ilyasova, Al Harrington, Andrei Kirilenko, and Daryl Dawkins were all the youngest players in their respective drafts. So were LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Josh Smith, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Admittedly, on the other end of this spectrum are busts like Darko Milicic, Jonathan Bender, and Yaroslav Korolev. C.J. Miles, Andris Biedrins, and Amir Johnson were at least serviceable reserves.

The two youngest players are Leonard Miller and Jean Montero. Miller (Team Canada) is a second-round option with the potential to develop into a star. Montero has a more limited ceiling but could grow into a rotational option in a few years.

A.J. Griffin (3rd) and Jalen Duren (4th) follow Miller and Montero on the youth prospect age charts. Both Griffin and Duren are expected to be lottery picks and both have been rumored to be targets of the Pelicans.

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward AJ Griffin (21) passes the ball to guard Jeremy Roach (3) against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Leaky Black (1) during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Griffin is 220 pounds on a 6’6’’ frame with a 7’2’’ wingspan. The Pelicans would not have a ‘small guard problem’ if they land Griffin. He is also one of the best pure shooters coming into the league. He would get spot minutes to learn the NBA game as a floor-spacing luxury who made almost 50% of his three-pointers last season.

Griffin’s biggest draft flag is his injury history. He has had some trouble with his knees and it has affected his lateral quickness on defense. His shooting base is unorthodox, wider than usual sharpshooters. Griffin says his biggest influence growing up was Jimmy Butler.

Griffin is a coach’s son who could peak at the same levels as Kawhi Leonard, OG Anunoby, or Jaylen Brown. It would be hard to pass up on a young player who was also the most efficient player in college basketball at 50/45/80 shooting splits.

Duren is one of the most physically gifted athletes in the NBA Draft, with the strength to help Zion Williamson and Jonas Valancuinas bully opponents in the paint. He is raw, growing into a 6’11’’ foot frame and sports a 7’5’’ wingspan. Duren averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game for Memphis last year.

He fits the classical center mold but has shown a soft shooting touch operating from the low block dunker’s spot. He is powerful enough to hold his own in the paint until he extends his range and has great hands for grabbing off-target passes. Duren did well finding rolling shooters, so he would not be forcing the issue with a ball-stopping post up every possession.

Duren will probably never develop the range of Valanciunas but he could be a serviceable depth piece until he pieces together his game. The Pelicans will have offensive firepower on the reserve units. Duren can at least secure rebounds, alter shots, and run the floor while Williamson and Valanciunas take breathers.

Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren reaches out for a rebound against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Both Griffin and Duren have worked out for teams picking before the Pelicans. Duren has had conversations with Portland and the Trail Blazers hold the 7th overall picks. If the Pelicans are sold on Griffin or Duren they might have to make a move on draft day.

Duren is great at getting his team second-chance points. New Orleans might not get a second chance at a lottery pick for as long as Brandon Ingram is in town. Still, they can afford to take a shot on one of the youngest players in the 2022 NBA Draft.

