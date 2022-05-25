Pelicans Top-10 Rookies for 2022 NBA Draft's Second Round

The New Orleans Pelicans only have one open roster spot so they must either sell, trade, or stash their second-round picks in the 2022 NBA draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans own the 8th, 41st, and 52nd overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. Most of the focus will be on the lottery pick, for good reason. However, how the front office uses their stash of second-round picks, both this year and moving forward, will signal how the team plans to build in future years. They have several promising options on the table.

The New Orleans Pelicans only have one open roster spot so they must either sell, trade, or stash their second-round picks in the 2022 NBA draft. Selling the picks is a straightforward solution. Ownership gets to pocket the cash from selling second-round picks or use the funds to cover luxury tax charges.

However, trading the picks to restock the coffers might deliver more return on investment down the line. The team might not need the cash now and could still sell them later on. Hoarding future picks would rebuild an investment account of sorts for the moves to come.

New Orleans will send their protected 2023 second-rounder to Atlanta if the Pelicans make another playoff run. The Pelicans have already traded away their second-round picks in 2025 (Memphis) and 2027 (Portland). They will swap and get the lower pick in 2026 (Chicago). The Pelicans do have two second-rounders in 2024 thanks to the Lonzo Ball trade plus their own in 2028.

A lot of what the team decides depends on the talent available. The Pelicans need interior and wing depth more than another small guard. The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, was selected in the second round. Looking for another MVP candidate is asking a lot but there could be another Herb Jones or Jose Alvarado that drops to the 41st pick just like Jokic.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the first quarter of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pairing Picks For Potential

The Pelicans could consolidate the two second-round picks to move up, possibly even back into the late-first round. New Orleans would need to send out a player, likely one looking at fewer minutes next season, to fit two picks on next year’s roster.

The Pelicans do not need another star, just another regular-season rotational player willing to stick to the fundamentals. Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee) has flashes of Jose Alvarado in his game. He is 170 pounds and just over 6 feet tall but plays with heart, energy, and the awareness to be a floor general in spurts.

Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown) was the NCAA’s best rebounding guard, could lead a transition, but needs some work on his jump shot. He plays like a younger Josh Hart. Both Chandler and Mohammed would fit in well fighting for reserve minutes.

Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) has shades of Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones in his game. Nikola Jovic might not be available but Walker Kessler (Auburn) helped clean up defensive rotations behind likely top-4 pick Jabari Smith Jr. If any of these players fall into the second round, there will be calls from several teams to trade up. If the Pelicans are not impressed, they will have offers for the 41st pick.

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Second Round Roulette

The Pelicans can split the difference with their two picks. They can sell one, likely the 41st pick, and use the 52nd to take a flyer on raw potential. Historically, the team has done better drafting older players in the later slots.

Leonard Miller (Team Canada) was granted eligibility but only has highlight tapes going against high schoolers. Still, there is a great belief within Team Canada's ranks that he has the potential to develop into a star.

Christian Koloko (Arizona) would give the Pelicans much-needed depth at center. He was also the best shooting big man at the combine. He is already 22 years old and will be seen as a finished product. New Orleans could help him realize his last bit of potential sharing time with Willy Hernangomez.

Dereon Seabron (NC State) will also be 22 when the season starts and was just behind Koloko in the 3-star shooting drill. Kenny Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech) was so impressive during the G-League Elite Camp he got invited to the NBA’s Draft Combine. He may never be at the lottery pick level but he just wants an opportunity, one the Pelicans might have waiting for him in Birmingham.

Draft And Stash Solutions

The Pelicans have several international draft-and-stash solutions available. Taking the draft-and-stash route allows the team to add talent in future seasons without creating a logjam in the rotation next year. It also lets New Orleans keep control of an asset that might appreciate in value without it affecting the salary cap.

New Orleans scooped up Herb Jones in the second round last summer. It is doubtful they find another late-round steal worthy of a roster spot immediately. Though a draft-and-stash investment might not be realized for years, the scouting of today could pay off at an MVP level before long.

