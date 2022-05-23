Pelicans Debating An All-In Trade Up For Their Top Prospect

The New Orleans Pelicans are exploring options to trade up in the 2022 NBA Draft after watching Dyson Daniels, Keegan Murray, and Jeremy Sochan.

The New Orleans Pelicans snagged the 8th pick in the NBA Draft lottery. Now they have to extract the maximum value from the selection knowing their roster will be built around Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson. With that in mind, the David Griffin-led front office will still explore an aggressive move to trade up in the NBA Draft.

It is doubtful the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, or Houston Rockets pass on Chet Holmgren, Paola Banchero, and Jabari Smith Jr. with the top three picks. The Sacramento Kings are rumored to be exploring a trade out of the 4th spot but a bidding war is expected. How much will the Pelicans sacrifice for someone who might not have a big role next season?

Big Bets vs. Small Investments

The Pelicans have the assets to outbid other teams but the front office would have to be sold on the prospect. They want to invest in this current roster while not gambling too much of the future on an unproven prospect. Inexperience might be the only knock on Shaedon Sharpe, for example.

There might not be a player worth the future draft capital the Kings would want. Well, at least not for New Orleans considering their roster priorities and season goals for the next two seasons. Swapping spots with the Detroit Pistons or Indiana Pacers might cost less while allowing the Pelicans to still get their target.

A deal with the Portland Trail Blazers would only move the Pelicans up one spot. Perhaps another team would make a late push but at that point, the middle of the draft lottery becomes a high-stakes game of poker. The Pelicans could sweeten the pot for Portland or call their bluff, hoping the Trail Blazers keep their selection instead of moving back. Any deal with Portland could hinge around Devonte' Graham and Josh Hart and not just draft compensation.

Possible Targets

The Pelicans have their eyes on several top-10 prospects. A case can be made for AJ Griffin Jr., TyTy Washington, Jalen Duren, and Johnny Davis. One of them will fall to the Pelicans if they just stand pat but the front office might not want to settle in just to watch another team swoop in for their guy.

Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray are the betting favorites to be selected 4th should the Pelicans trade with the Kings. Both were very impressive at the NBA Draft Combine and could step into a leading role with the reserve unit, providing an extra scoring punch off the bench.

David Griffin watched from the sidelines as Dyson Daniels went through a workout so impressive it might have bumped him into the top five of the NBA Draft. The Pelicans were one of six teams that interviewed Arizona’s G/F Bennedict Mathurin and The Athletic is reporting New Orleans took a hard look at Jeremy Sochan.

Mar 24, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after the game against the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Possible Trades

New Orleans could offer Kira Lewis Jr. to the Kings instead of any extra unprotected future first-round draft picks. Sacramento could give the rehabbing Lewis Jr. time to develop behind De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Asking for Alex Len or Trey Lyles in return would fill out the New Orleans reserve big man depth chart and balance the salary cap charges.

Trading with the Pistons could bring Frank Jackson back to New Orleans to fill out the back end of the roster. A Garrett Temple for Cory Joseph swap could benefit everyone involved. Joseph would give the Pelicans insurance at guard while Temple would get more minutes helping another young team develop.

The Pistons and Kings trades would revolve around picks and end of the bench reserves. A trade with the Pacers might give the Pelicans more high-end value. Indiana has already started their rebuild around Tyrese Haliburton. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have been on the radar for years. T.J. McConnell and Malcolm Brogdon might not fit their new timeline.

A third team might be needed to make a headline-type deal with the Pacers but the Pelicans can afford to get creative. They will even field offers for the 8th pick. Will they see these offers to move up as worthy investments or just unnecessary gambling after a playoff season?

The team's due diligence done now could pay off dividends for the rest of the decade or deplete the war chest keeping the championship window open. The action is there if the Pelicans want to raise the stakes. They have until the NBA Draft on June 23 to make a decision.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News