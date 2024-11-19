Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans travel on the road to face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup matchup. New Orleans won its opening Cup game last Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak and come into Tuesday night with a 7-7 record on the season.
New Orleans is just 2-8 over its last ten games after being heavily injured to start the season. The team hopes to get some of its key guys back over the next few weeks to see if it can turn the tide on its season.
The Pelicans have revealed their injury report ahead of their game against Dallas, and Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain.
Williamson has appeared in six games this season, averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He is shooting a career-low 45.2% from the field. Along with Zion, New Orleans will be without Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, and Jose Alvarado on Tuesday. The Pelicans hope to get McCollum back soon, with the veteran participating in contact drills in practice.
At 4-10, New Orleans is second-to-last in the Western Conference standings. Last season, the Pelicans won 49 games, the second-most in franchise history. The start of the season has been disappointing, but they need to get healthy before it's too late.
