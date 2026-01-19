Is Jalen Brunson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Knicks)

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has missed the team's last two games with an ankle injury, but he's listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brunson was also questionable on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, but he ended up missing his second straight game instead. This isn't the first time that Brunson has dealt with an ankle issue this season, but he was ruled "day-to-day" after going down against the Sacramento Kings, which means he should have a chance to return sooner rather than later.

Jalen Brunson (ankle) listed questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 18, 2026

The Knicks are struggling at the moment, winning just two of their last 10 games, and they've gone just 1-4 when Brunson is out of the lineup. The All-NBA guard is averaging 28.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Oddsmakers seem to think there's a good chance Brunson plays on Monday, as the Knicks are 10.5-point favorites at home against Dallas. The Mavs have struggled this season without Anthony Davis, but they have won two games in a row heading into this matchup.

With Brunson's status up in the air, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him -- if he plays -- against Dallas.

Best Jalen Brunson Prop Bet vs. Mavericks

Jalen Brunson UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105)

This season, Brunson is averaging a career-high 3.0 made 3s on a career-high 7.7 attempts per game, but he has a tough matchup on Monday if he's able to return from his ankle injury.

Dallas ranks No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and No. 2 in opponent 3s made per game this season, and it held Brunson to 2-for-7 from beyond the arc in their first meeting this season.

Now, the volume is likely going to be there for Brunson, which makes this a little bit of a risky prop, but coming off an injury there may be some rust for the Knicks star. His 2-for-7 game against Dallas came after a two-game absence with an ankle issue, and Brunson has failed to clear this line in four of his seven games this month.

At +105, I think this is a pretty solid price against an elite 3-point defense, especially with Brunson banged up.

