Zion Williamson's Performance in Jazz-Pelicans Goes Viral
Friday's night matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz started slowly for Zion Williamson. The two-time all-star picked up three first-quarter fouls and had to sit on the bench for much of the opening half. Williamson used a technical foul in the third quarter to fuel a highlight-filled fourth quarter.
The former No. 1 pick had two highlight dunks in the fourth quarter to ignite the Smoothie King Center crowd. His first dunk was a two-handed poster on Jazz center Drew Eubanks that made the crowd erupt. Moments later, Williamson caught an alley-oop from Trey Murphy III that caused a frenzy in the crowd.
Williamson is no stranger to highlight plays, growing up in the internet area where his high school dunks often went viral.
He continued this throughout his freshman year at the University of Duke, where his dunks would be the top highlight of sports shows and the internet.
Injuries have mostly stopped his dominance since being drafted by the Pelicans in 2019. Williamson missed 27 straight games this season with a hamstring injury and is still on a minutes restriction after returning.
Still, moments like Friday night show just how special Williamson can be when healthy.
The Pelicans signed the former Duke standout to a five-year extension in 2022 in hopes he could stay healthy and lead New Orleans to a championship. Unfortunately, Williamson has never played in a playoff game in his career, and with the Pelicans' 10-32 record entering Friday's game, it's unlikely they will qualify this year.
