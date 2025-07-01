All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Add Ex-Heat Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson

The Detroit Pistons are adding former Miami Heat sharpshooter, Duncan Robinson.

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) is introduced during pregame ceremonies before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons are adding Duncan Robinson. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the former Miami Heat forward is set to land a three-year deal with the team. In addition, the Pistons will part ways with their veteran forward, Simone Fontecchio, in a sign-and-trade.

Duncan Robinson leaves the Miami Heat after seven seasons. The veteran sharpshooter parts ways with the organization after a successful run as a key member of the Heat’s rotation.

Robinson got his start in the NBA following a run in the NCAA at Michigan. He went undrafted in 2018, and landed on the Heat’s Summer League squad. After a successful Summer League run, Robinson picked up a two-way contract from the Heat. He split time between Miami and the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League.

The ex-Heat sharpshooter ended up being in a rare group of undrafted players who stick with a team for multiple contracts. Robinson found a lot of success with the Heat since he became a key role player in his second year.

Across 423 regular-season games, Robinson averaged 11 points while shooting 40 percent from three. He also has 70 playoff games on his resume, which includes averages of nine points, one assist, and two rebounds, while knocking down 40 percent from three.

This offseason, the Pistons’ plans have changed suddenly as they halted contract discussions with their veteran sharpshooter, Malik Beasley. Being that Beasley was one of the top high-volume shooters in the NBA this past season, Detroit knew it would be difficult to fill that void.

Robinson should help in that area. Since his second season, Robinson has averaged seven attempts per game, while knocking down 40 percent of his shots.

