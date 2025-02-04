Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham Lands Shoutout from 76ers Star
After several seasons of flying under the radar as a player due to health concerns and team struggles, Cade Cunningham is earning some well-deserved attention as an emerging NBA star.
Last week, Cunningham found out he will represent the Detroit Pistons in the NBA All-Star game for the first time in his career. He becomes the first player to hold that honor since Blake Griffin. Cunningham is the first guard to make it out of Detroit since the legendary Allen Iverson.
Looking at the way the voting was shaking out, Cunningham flip-flopped with Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey with the fan returns. Initially, Cunningham held the sixth spot. Over the next two returns, Maxey surpassed him, sending Cunningham to seventh.
While fan votes played a major part in the decision-making process, it was only half the battle. The media, players, and coaches all had a say.
In the end, Cunningham got the edge over Maxey, who failed to collect his second-straight All-Star nod.
But there was no sense of bitterness from the standout guard when he was asked about it last Friday. Instead, Maxey shouted out multiple players for making it, including Cade Cunningham.
“I’m happy, actually, because I have a lot of connections with the people that made it,” Maxey told reporters.
The Sixers star name-dropped Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, who is one of three Cavs to join the player pool for the Eastern Conference.
Maxey also mentioned Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, since they earned their stripes in college at the University of Kentucky, before landing in their NBA situations.
Then, there’s Cade Cunningham, who is closely connected to Maxey.
“Cade is from Dallas,” Maxey said.
“I played a lot against him when I was younger so I’m extremely happy for him, first-time All-Star making Dallas look really good. ... Everybody deserves it so that doesn’t upset me at all."
Maxey is a Dallas-born guard who played his high school hoops at South Garland. In 2019-2020, Maxey entered the NCAA for one season. He declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, and landed with the Sixers as the 21st overall pick.
