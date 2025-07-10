Ex-Pistons Big Man Signs With Rival Team
After spending the entire 2024-2025 NBA season recovering from an injury, former Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman knows the uniform he’ll be wearing when he makes his comeback.
The Indiana Pacers are retaining Wiseman. Although Wiseman hit the free agency market, as the Pacers declined his team option for next year, the veteran center landed a two-year offer from the Pacers, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.
via @MikeAScotto: The Indiana Pacers signed center James Wiseman to a two-year, $5.69 million deal, which includes a $1 million partial guarantee for the 2025-26 season and a second-year team option, league sources told @hoopshype.
Since landing in the NBA as the second-overall pick in 2020, Wiseman has struggled to live up to the high expectations he had when he joined the Golden State Warriors.
He appeared in just 39 games during his rookie season, posting averages of 12 points and six rebounds. Just 21 games into his second season with the Warriors, Wiseman was traded to the Pistons. In his first 24-game stretch with the Pistons, Wiseman posted averages of 13 points and eight rebounds.
The 2023-2024 NBA season was Wiseman’s first and only full season with the Pistons. He played in 63 games, producing seven points and five rebounds on average. Following the season, Wiseman hit the open market.
Initially, Wiseman signed a two-year contract with the Pistons. The second season was a team option. Indiana didn’t pick it up, leaving him to hit the market once again.
As he finally recovers from a torn Achilles, which he suffered against Detroit in the season opener, Wiseman will get another chance to make an impact on the Pacers.
