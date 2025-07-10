All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Big Man Signs With Rival Team

Former Detroit Pistons big man James Wiseman re-signed with the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

After spending the entire 2024-2025 NBA season recovering from an injury, former Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman knows the uniform he’ll be wearing when he makes his comeback.

The Indiana Pacers are retaining Wiseman. Although Wiseman hit the free agency market, as the Pacers declined his team option for next year, the veteran center landed a two-year offer from the Pacers, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

via @MikeAScotto: The Indiana Pacers signed center James Wiseman to a two-year, $5.69 million deal, which includes a $1 million partial guarantee for the 2025-26 season and a second-year team option, league sources told @hoopshype.

Since landing in the NBA as the second-overall pick in 2020, Wiseman has struggled to live up to the high expectations he had when he joined the Golden State Warriors.

He appeared in just 39 games during his rookie season, posting averages of 12 points and six rebounds. Just 21 games into his second season with the Warriors, Wiseman was traded to the Pistons. In his first 24-game stretch with the Pistons, Wiseman posted averages of 13 points and eight rebounds.

The 2023-2024 NBA season was Wiseman’s first and only full season with the Pistons. He played in 63 games, producing seven points and five rebounds on average. Following the season, Wiseman hit the open market.

Initially, Wiseman signed a two-year contract with the Pistons. The second season was a team option. Indiana didn’t pick it up, leaving him to hit the market once again.

As he finally recovers from a torn Achilles, which he suffered against Detroit in the season opener, Wiseman will get another chance to make an impact on the Pacers.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News