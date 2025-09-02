Michael Porter Jr. Praises Pistons Wing's Shooting Prowess
When it comes to the makeup of the Detroit Pistons' supporting cast, Trajan Langdon has sought out players with key skill sets. Among the biggest areas of emphasis has been outside shooting.
Prior to last season, spacing issues were a major concern when it came to the Pistons' offense. Langdon quickly addressed this upon taking over in the front office, bringing in players like Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.
After having a big impact on and off the floor last season, Beasley looked like he could be a long-term piece for Detroit. However, things went off the rails when he got swept up in off-court drama. This led to the Pistons acquiring Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat to fill the void when it comes to three-point shooting.
Over the past seven years, Robinson has established himself as one of the league's most effective three-point specialists. He has shot 39% or better from deep on four separate occasions, resulting in him landing some high praise from a fellow competitor.
Over the weekend, Michael Porter Jr. made an appearance on Plaqueboymax's stream. While there, the Brooklyn Nets forward was asked an array of questions pertaining to himself and the NBA.
Amid the stream, Porter Jr. weighed in on three-point shooters in the league he would put ahead of himself. The only player he'd willingly admit was better than him was Steph Curry, but he did give credit to a handful of guys that on par with his abilities. Among those that he threw in this mix was Robinson.
"Stephen Curry, That's the only one I'm giving a clear they can shoot better than me," Porter Jr. said. "There's dudes that are in the same. I think D Book, Klay Thompson, KD, I think like, like if I got in the gym with Duncan Robinson, he can probably shoot with me."
Similar to Robinson, Porter Jr. went through a big career change this offseason. A few years removed from helping the Denver Nuggets win a championship, he was dealt to the Nets in exchange for forward Cam Johnson.
As for Robinson, he is looking to bring more veteran leadership to the Pistons while also boosting their play on the floor. Based on the impact Beasley was able to have playing alongside Cade Cunningham, he will attempt to have similar success as a kick-out option for the All-Star guard.
