All Pistons

Phoenix Suns Insider Answers Important Jalen Green Question

Will Jalen Green become available to the Detroit Pistons and the rest of the league?

Justin Grasso

Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another Kevin Durant trade saga is in the books. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons witnessed two Western Conference teams engage in a deal, which sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.

In return, the Phoenix Suns landed a haul of picks, along with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Many wondered whether a follow-up move from Phoenix would go down or not. As questions surrounded the fit of Devin Booker and Jalen Green, it created a curiosity about Green’s availability.

However, a Phoenix-based NBA writer suggests that Green is not going to be treating Phoenix like it’s a layover.

“The Suns do not plan to trade Jalen Green,” writes Arizona Sports 98.7’s John Gambadoro. “He is expected to play alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt.”

Entering the NBA in 2021, Green was viewed as one of the top prospects in the NBA Draft. He was selected second overall by the Rockets, coming out of the NBA G League Ignite program.

While it’s tough to say Green lived up to his pre-draft hype, the young veteran has had a productive run in the league so far. With over 300 games played, Green has averaged 20 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. Throughout his career, Green has taken 7.4 threes per game, shooting at a 34 percent clip. Along with his scoring, Green has produced four rebounds and three assists per game.

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Green played an important role on the second-seeded Rockets. He appeared in his first seven playoff games and left a lot to be desired.

Jalen Gree
Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Throughout the first round series against the Golden State Warriors, Green produced just 13 points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. He received plenty of criticism for his shortcomings when the lights got brighter. Clearly, the Rockets felt they needed to add more postseason experience to the mix.

Even if Green was available, the Pistons would probably avoid going that route. Green certainly fits the timeline of the team, but the Pistons are intrigued with the Cade Cunningham-Jaden Ivey pairing. While the Pistons shouldn’t be ruled out from making a big trade, they seem more interested in keeping the band together for another run.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News