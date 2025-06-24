Phoenix Suns Insider Answers Important Jalen Green Question
Another Kevin Durant trade saga is in the books. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons witnessed two Western Conference teams engage in a deal, which sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
In return, the Phoenix Suns landed a haul of picks, along with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.
Many wondered whether a follow-up move from Phoenix would go down or not. As questions surrounded the fit of Devin Booker and Jalen Green, it created a curiosity about Green’s availability.
However, a Phoenix-based NBA writer suggests that Green is not going to be treating Phoenix like it’s a layover.
“The Suns do not plan to trade Jalen Green,” writes Arizona Sports 98.7’s John Gambadoro. “He is expected to play alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt.”
Entering the NBA in 2021, Green was viewed as one of the top prospects in the NBA Draft. He was selected second overall by the Rockets, coming out of the NBA G League Ignite program.
While it’s tough to say Green lived up to his pre-draft hype, the young veteran has had a productive run in the league so far. With over 300 games played, Green has averaged 20 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. Throughout his career, Green has taken 7.4 threes per game, shooting at a 34 percent clip. Along with his scoring, Green has produced four rebounds and three assists per game.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Green played an important role on the second-seeded Rockets. He appeared in his first seven playoff games and left a lot to be desired.
Throughout the first round series against the Golden State Warriors, Green produced just 13 points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. He received plenty of criticism for his shortcomings when the lights got brighter. Clearly, the Rockets felt they needed to add more postseason experience to the mix.
Even if Green was available, the Pistons would probably avoid going that route. Green certainly fits the timeline of the team, but the Pistons are intrigued with the Cade Cunningham-Jaden Ivey pairing. While the Pistons shouldn’t be ruled out from making a big trade, they seem more interested in keeping the band together for another run.