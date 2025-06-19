All Pistons

NBA Draft Expert Predicts Pistons Will Bet on International Prospect

In a recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft, the Pistons were predicted to select Alex Toohey.

Justin Grasso

Dec 10, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; The Detroit Pistons logo before the game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Michigan Wolverines at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images / Tim Fuller-Imagn Images
The days of the Detroit Pistons landing in the lottery might be out the door for the time being. Despite winning just 14 games two years ago, the Pistons climbed into Eastern Conference playoff contention in 2025. Suddenly, they look like one of the NBA’s most intriguing young teams.

With some success came the loss of a traded first-round pick that had a protection attached. Many believed the Pistons would be able to show progress while maintaining their spot in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. It turned out they were much better than expected. As a result, the Minnesota Timberwolves reaped the benefits by acquiring Detroit’s first-rounder.

Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pistons are set to go on the clock for the first and only time during the second round. Holding the Toronto Raptors’ pick, the Pistons are slated to make a call at No. 37.

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, the Pistons were predicted to select the forward, Alex Toohey.

Coming from Australia, Toohey initially planned to go the traditional route and play in the NCAA. After having a run in the NBA Academy, he was committed to play college hoops at Gonzaga, going public with that decision in 2022. Less than a year later, he walked it back.

Instead, Toohey joined the NBL Next Stars Program, playing for the Sydney Kings. He averaged eight points and four rebounds during his first year in the program. When Toohey returned for a second run, He appeared in 29 games, posting averages of 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. Toohey made 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 31 percent of his threes.

