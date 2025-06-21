NBA Prediction Suggests Pistons Will Fail To Land Strong Target
With NBA free agency around the corner, the Detroit Pistons have a few players they might be keeping a major focus on. By now, the top-three targets for Detroit seem to be the Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.
At this stage of the year, it’s increasingly becoming clear that Turner might be out of the question for the Pistons and everybody else with eyes for him. Since the Pacers are one win away from potentially claiming the Larry O’Brien trophy, keeping the core intact will be a priority for the Pacers.
Since Turner entered the NBA in 2015 as a member of the Pacers, the organization wants to keep him in the building, leaving Aldama and Reid as more realistic targets for Detroit.
While Aldama might be the most realistic acquisition for Detroit out of the three, Reid might be more notable at this stage. However, a recent rundown of free agency predictions suggests that there might be a high chance the Pistons strike out on getting the Timberwolves star.
“The Detroit Pistons could go hard for Reid,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus wrote. “But for now, pencil him back in Minnesota starting in the $25-30 million range.”
When the Pistons were linked to Reid for the first time, it was reported that the Timberwolves planned to do what they could to keep him around.
Soon, Reid will have to make a decision on his player option. If he picks it up, he’ll make $15 million throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season and could become a free agent next summer. Reid has until June 30 to decide what’s next.
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Reid appeared in 80 games. He came off the bench for all but 17 of those matchups. The veteran produced 14 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. Along with his shooting, Reid also came down with six rebounds per game, while passing out two assists per outing.
If the Pistons are truly looking for more versatility in the frontcourt, Reid could certainly help at multiple positions and improve the team’s spacing. Unfortunately, he just might be priced out of Detroit’s range, leading Reid to return to Minnesota.