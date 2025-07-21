Potential Pistons Target Sounds Off on Viral Remark Amid Free Agency
Heading into the summer with some financial flexibility, the Detroit Pistons were connected to a handful of interesting names in free agency. Following some remarks from an insider that went viral on social media, one potential target sounded off on his critics.
This offseason, the restricted free agent market is loaded with promising young talents. Among those is Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. Since being drafted in the first round back in 2021, he has blossomed into a dynamic scorer.
Injuries limited him last season, but Thomas still managed to put up the best numbers of his pro career. Across 25 games with the Nets, he averaged 24.0 PPG and 3.8 APG while shooting just under 35% from beyond the arc. Now weeks into free agency, Thomas has yet to land an offer sheet that could potentially have him on the move.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Zach Lowe cited that some people around the league view Thomas as an empty stats scorer on a rebuilding Nets team. As his comments made the rounds on social media, the 23-year-old decided to join the discourse. Thomas didn't take kindly to what was said and boasted about how opposing defenses guard him on a nightly basis.
As a promising score-first guard, Thomas is someone who made sense for the Pistons as a possible backcourt mate for Cade Cunningham. However, seeing that they've improved the roster in other areas, it doesn't look like they will try to sign him to an offer sheet. Instead, Detroit will see if a returning Jaden Ivey can continue to develop into a viable running mate for the All-Star guard.
