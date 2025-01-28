Should The Detroit Pistons Look Into Chicago Bulls Reported Fire Sale?
With about a week-and-a-half to go until the trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a strong position to make upgrades. As Trajan Langdon surveys the landscape of the NBA, there is one team he should do some serious due diligence with.
Dating back to last season, the Chicago Bulls have been in trade rumors. Before it was primarily around Zach LaVine, but this year, Nikola Vucevic's name has also been tossed around. According to recent reports, the Bulls could have a fire sale between now and February 6th. New developments have indicated that everyone on the roster is available except rookie forward Matas Buzelis.
Looking at the Bulls' roster, there are multiple players who could be targets for the Pistons. If Detroit wanted to make a big splash, they could pursue players like LaVine or Coby White. That said, there are others players on Chicago who make more sense in the margins.
Among the more interesting names on the Bulls' roster this season is Lonzo Ball. After missing the last two seasons due to injury, the former No. 2 pick has returned to action. Ball has played in 25 games so far this season, averaging 6.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 3.6 APG in tha time.
This would be a bit of risky move for the Pistons given his injury history, but Ball is a player who could help them on both ends of the floor. For starters, he'd give them even more length and versatility on the defensive end. More importantly, Ball is a player who could take some ballhandling duties off Cade Cunningham's plate following the injury to Jaden Ivey.
Ball is someone who could fill the void in the starting lineup until Ivey potentially makes a return. Between his two-way play and outside shooting, he is the type of player who could easily slot in and contribute on this Pistons teams. He's also on an expiring contract, allowing the front office to maintain flexibility.
In the final days leading up to the deadline, Ball is a player at least worth checking in on for the Pistons.
More Pistons on SI
Breaking Down Cade Cunningham’s All-Star Voting Results
Andre Drummond Reveals Big Regret From Pistons Days
2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Cade Cunningham
NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate