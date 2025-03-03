Utah Jazz Make Decision on Lauri Markkanen's Status vs Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are gearing up for a Monday night matchup on the road against the Utah Jazz. They aren’t expected to face Lauri Markkanen, who has become one of the NBA’s most underrated scorers.
Heading into the matchup, the Jazz have decided to rule out Markkanen for the second night of their back-to-back set, which started with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
Markkanen’s absence could be a big loss for Utah as he’s one of the team’s most consistent high-volume shooters from deep.
Since his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 2017-2018, Markkanen has averaged nearly seven three-point attempts per game. Throughout his four seasons with the Bulls, Markkanen shot 37 percent, which is currently his career average.
The 61-game stretch with the Cleveland Cavaliers was slightly below average at 36 percent. Since firing up his Utah stint in 2022-2023, Markkanen has knocked down 38 percent of his threes.
The Pistons faced Markkanen for the first time this year back in December. During his 36-minute shift, the Jazz standout scored 27 points and came down with 14 rebounds. He helped the Jazz defeat the Pistons by seven points.
On Monday night, the Pistons will visit the Jazz but aren’t expected to face them with Markkanen on the floor. When the Jazz took on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Markkanen missed his fourth game in a row. Monday night will make it five as he deals with a back injury.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group