Why Detroit Pistons Fans are Sounding Off On Warriors’ Steph Curry
With the NBA season in the stages of the Conference Finals, there isn’t much for Detroit Pistons fans to debate. After coming up short against the New York Knicks in round one, the offseason started back on the first day of May.
But after the NBA made an important announcement on Friday night, Pistons fans found a reason to sound off on Golden State Warriors guard, Steph Curry.
Cade Cunningham’s All-NBA Nod Sounded the ‘Snub’ Alarms
The NBA’s All-NBA voting panel didn’t create a first team with much to debate. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum all received a perfect 500 points to land them in first. Donovan Mitchell’s 414 points gave him the fifth and final spot.
Cunningham slid down past the second team and led the way for the third team with 223 votes. Since Cunningham was placed lower than Curry, Pistons fans felt there is an argument to be made that Curry might’ve landed second-team based on his history, and not his 2024-2025 performance.
@CadesAttorney: You telling me Cade Cunningham didn't have a better regular season than Stephen Curry? Cade had a full season of production. Steph came alive the last 25 games man lol
@boonersports: Cade Cunningham should have been ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM over both Stephen Curry AND Jalen Brunson If you want to talk RECORD. He took a 14-win team and turned them into a 44-win team. Cade was ROBBED. But, CONGRATS CADE. WELL DESERVED. #DetroitBasketball
@seanhalfcourt: So Steph Curry got second team all nba over Cade Cunningham based on…… vibes???
@Woodwardsports: Cade Cunningham DESERVED the All-NBA second team selection over Stephen Curry ‼️ Cade averaged more PPG, APG, and RPG throughout the season…
@WrldCade: Steph Curry over Cade Cunningham I’m so sure
It’s a legitimate argument in favor of Cunningham. In 70 games, Cunningham averaged 26 points on 47 percent shooting from the field. He also produced six rebounds and nine assists per game.
In the same number of games, Curry averaged 25 points on 45 percent shooting, four rebounds per outing, and six assists per game. The only notable area where Curry was better statistically was in the three-point shooting section, where he unsurprisingly averaged 40 percent while taking 11 threes per game.
For what it’s worth, Curry landed four fewer first-team votes compared to Cunningham. The 68-50 score for the second team made it difficult for Cunningham to keep up.
In the end, Cunningham finished with 223 total points. He beat out Karl Anthony-Towns, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Williams, and James Harden. Now that he’s got an All-NBA nod and an All-Star appearance under his belt, Cunningham has earned higher expectations for himself next year.