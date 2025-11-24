Five questions ahead of Cavaliers vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are putting their win streak in jeopardy when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors and Cavaliers have already met twice this season in Cleveland, where Toronto has pulled out the win each time. Now, the Raptors have a chance to sweep the season series.

With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI contributor Cade Cracas to learn more about the Cavs ahead of the matchup against the Raptors.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell defends Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. | David Richard-Imagn Images

What has changed with the Cavs since they last played the Raptors?

Small changes in minutes or rotations can throw off chemistry, with Darius Garland in and out of the lineup, and the Cavs have had to adapt on the fly, which sometimes results in inconsistent play. However, they are coming off a nice win over the Clippers with consistency from the starters and bench players.

What is holding the Cavs back?

Inconsistency and injuries are the biggest factors. The team has talent, but missing key pieces or struggling to find a rhythm on both ends of the floor has prevented them from putting together complete games, especially with Darius Garland being in and out of the lineup.

How can Evan Mobley be the Defensive Player of the Year again?

Mobley’s impact comes from his ability to protect the rim, switch on screens, and disrupt offensive flow without fouling. The kid can BALL OUT any given night; he's just had a bit of a slow start to the year. Games like these, where no one really matches up to him in size, he has to take advantage of and really dominate defensively.

What do the Cavs need to do differently to beat the Raptors?

They need to start strong and avoid falling behind early, especially when substitutions start playing a factor. Lately, the bench has been playing well, but all it takes is one slip up and the Raptors could take a big edge. Securing defensive rebounds, limiting turnovers, and getting the ball in Donovan Mitchell's hands will be key.

What’s your prediction for the game?

It could go either way, but if the Cavs are healthy and play with energy, it should be a competitive game. Coming off a win over the Clippers, the team should be surging with confidence. However, for some reason, they cannot seem to take down this Raptors team in 2025.

