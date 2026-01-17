Raptors choke in fourth, lose in overtime vs. Clippers

The Toronto Raptors are disappointed after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-117 inside Scotiabank Arena.

With less than a minute to go, the Raptors and Clippers were tied at 109. The Raptors had a chance to take a lead, but Collin Murray-Boyles missed a three from the corner. The Clippers got a chance to respond with a lead for themselves, but James Harden missed a corner three. The ball went out of bounds, and officials determined that it was a jump ball as they could not figure out who was left, but Harden tried to get a shot off right at the buzzer, but was stonewalled as the teams went to overtime.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket as LA Clippers center Brook Lopez tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors fall to Clippers in overtime

The Clippers took a five-point lead halfway through the overtime period, but the Raptors weren't going away that easily. Barnes was able to draw a foul on Harden and make both of his free throws to cut it back to a one-score game. After Harden missed a step-back three, the Raptors responded with a Barnes layup that circled around the rim at least five times before it went in.

Harden responded with a two-point shot of his own, putting them up three with 30 seconds to go. The Raptors had a chance to tie the game, but Brandon Ingram missed a three-point shot and the Clippers got the rebound. They won the game from there by hitting their free throws.

This is a tough loss for the Raptors because they led by double digits in the third quarter, but they didn't play well enough in the fourth to close off the win.

Barnes led the Raptors in scoring with 24 points while Ingram had 19 and Murray-Boyles had 11. Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, and Jamal Shead each had 15 points apiece, with the latter coming up with 13 assists for a double-double. Sandro Mamukelashvili also had 13 points off the bench.

Harden was the leading scorer for the Clippers with 31 points and 10 assists. Former Raptors legend Kawhi Leonard did not play in the game due to injury.

The Raptors will now head off to the West Coast for a five-game road trip that begins on Sunday against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET inside Crypto.com Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN4, or stream it on NBA League Pass.

