Spurs Starter, Saturday, December 1, 2024: A New Month Brings New Opportunities for Spurs
Happy Sunday, Por Vida fans! December is here. Welcome back to your morning Spurs Starter.
With each new month, new challenges and opportunties arise for teams across the league. For San Antonio, those opportunities present themselves earlier than for others, as the Spurs are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings tonight.
The road matchup marks the second meeting between the two squads thus far in 2024, with San Antonio taking the win in earlier action. That game served as the second leg of a back-to-back for Sacramento, so Domantas Sabonis and company will certainly be looking for a bit of get back.
With a win, the Spurs would advance to 11-9 on the season and inch further away from that .500 mark (in the right direction this time). The two squads tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Sacramento.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. READ: 'Super Easy': 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have been without Jeremy Sochan for 11 full games, going 7-4 in the process. Luckily for them, the Polish forward is likely to make his return in the coming weeks.
2. READ: NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Stephon Castle Is Making Noise
Can the former No. 4 pick from UConn surpass Philadelphia's Jared McCain?
3. WATCH: Victor Wembanyama: Basketball Gods Upset Over Spurs' Mental Mistakes
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wednesday night's 119-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Today's Schedule
Spurs @ Sacramento Kings | 8 p.m. CT | Watch
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Lonzo Ball Gives Blunt Feedback to Brother LiAngelo on NBA Future
- Los Angeles Lakers Getting a Statue of Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley
- Celtics Announcer Has Epic Reaction to Jaylen Brown's Massive Poster Dunk
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
Quote of the Day
“We suck on 'D. Both individually and team-wise, we suck. We're pretty consistent that way. I don't know if I have an answer to that. If I did, we wouldn't suck quite so bad.”- Gregg Popovich
This Day in Spurs History
December 1: To keep things interesting this weekend, did you know that the Spurs are 12-8 all-time on December 1? With a win tonight, San Antonio could improve to a lucky 13-8.
The Closer
The Spurs social media team took the time to begin the Holiday talking points as early as possible. So long, Thanksgiving. Hello Christmas season.
