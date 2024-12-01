Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Saturday, December 1, 2024: A New Month Brings New Opportunities for Spurs

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft and more.

Tanner Marlar

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Sunday, Por Vida fans! December is here. Welcome back to your morning Spurs Starter.

With each new month, new challenges and opportunties arise for teams across the league. For San Antonio, those opportunities present themselves earlier than for others, as the Spurs are set to face off against the Sacramento Kings tonight.

The road matchup marks the second meeting between the two squads thus far in 2024, with San Antonio taking the win in earlier action. That game served as the second leg of a back-to-back for Sacramento, so Domantas Sabonis and company will certainly be looking for a bit of get back.

With a win, the Spurs would advance to 11-9 on the season and inch further away from that .500 mark (in the right direction this time). The two squads tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Sacramento.

Now, on to the headlines:

The News

1. READ: 'Super Easy': 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have been without Jeremy Sochan for 11 full games, going 7-4 in the process. Luckily for them, the Polish forward is likely to make his return in the coming weeks.

Read the full story at the link above.

2. READ: NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Stephon Castle Is Making Noise

Can the former No. 4 pick from UConn surpass Philadelphia's Jared McCain?

Read the full story at the link above.

3. WATCH: Victor Wembanyama: Basketball Gods Upset Over Spurs' Mental Mistakes

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Wednesday night's 119-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Read the full story at the link above.

Today's Schedule

Spurs @ Sacramento Kings | 8 p.m. CT | Watch

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

Around the NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.

Quote of the Day

“We suck on 'D. Both individually and team-wise, we suck. We're pretty consistent that way. I don't know if I have an answer to that. If I did, we wouldn't suck quite so bad.”

Gregg Popovich

This Day in Spurs History

December 1: To keep things interesting this weekend, did you know that the Spurs are 12-8 all-time on December 1? With a win tonight, San Antonio could improve to a lucky 13-8.

The Closer

The Spurs social media team took the time to begin the Holiday talking points as early as possible. So long, Thanksgiving. Hello Christmas season.

  • Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here
Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Home/News