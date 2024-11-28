Victor Wembanyama: Basketball Gods Upset Over Spurs' Mental Mistakes
In the aftermath of the 119-101 drubbing by the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night, Victor Wembanyama admitted what was evident.
The San Antonio Spurs lacked the emotion and physical ability to keep up with the Lakers' high tempo, quick transition offense. They were lethargic and had trouble with motivation.
"The will to do good was there, but we did not concentrate on doing the right things and getting the easy baskets," Wembanyama said. "Without our basics, our youth shows and our opponents experience shows even more."
The Frenchman led the Spurs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He also had two blocks and two steals. Harrison Barnes added 19 points on five 3-pointers — another Player of the Week-worthy performance — while Julian Champagnie scored 18.
Yet, in all of the positive individual showings, there was something else at play: Wembanyama seemed to think the basketball Gods were upset at the Spurs for lacking proper fundamentals.
"There's moments in the game, there's different dynamics where sometimes we need to push the ball or sometimes we make our opponents work on defense," Wembanyama said. "That's how we balance the game.
"If you try to cheat the basketball Gods you don't get rewarded."
Could the Gods have brought bad karma to the Spurs Wednesday night? The lack of fundamentals, according to Wembanyama were all present in the loss.
"We have to respect the rythym of the game or it slips through our hands," Wembanyama said. "For example, we have to have better fundamentals and do things early. It doesn't require more physical effort. It requires real mental effort."
Wembanyama said he was pleased to see Devin Vassell play 21 minutes and score 14 points. He said the mutual respect of each other's game compliments one another. He is looking forward to progressing with Vassell as the season progresses.
"It feels good to have Devin back. It brings back some habits," Wembanyama said. "I'm looking forward to getting our game back. He opens the floor offensively. He's a great offensive player."
With Vassell back and Jeremy Sochan on the way, Wembanyama will soon be getting some much needed reinforcements on offense and defense.
Will that keep the basketball gods happy? It seems only if they play the game at its core.
Though at the very least, it'll keep the Spurs happy.