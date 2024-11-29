NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Stephon Castle Is Making Noise
Stephon Castle is starting to look like the real deal for the San Antonio Spurs, and his name is officially entering the Rookie of the Year conversation.
While Jared McCain remains the favorite (-165), Castle’s recent surge has his odds improving to +600, and it’s easy to see why.
The No. 4 pick out of UConn has been quietly putting together a strong rookie campaign, but over the last few weeks, he’s shifted into another gear.
Finding His Groove
Castle’s season averages are solid: 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in just under 27 minutes per game. But his recent stretch has truly been turning heads.
Over his last eight games, Castle has been on fire, averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from deep.
He’s also racked up two 20-point games during this stretch, showing he’s more than capable of taking on a leading role when the Spurs need him. Plus, his improved free-throw shooting, up to 74.3 percent, is making him even more reliable late in games.
More Than Just Numbers
What’s impressive about Castle isn’t just the stats—it’s how he’s impacting the game on both ends.
His court vision and passing have been top-notch, with his 3.8 assists per game ranking near the top for rookies. And while he’s still refining his game, his ability to create plays while keeping turnovers in check (just 1.7 per game) for the most part is a big reason he’s been such a steadying presence for the Spurs.
Defensively, Castle is holding his own, contributing 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Those numbers don’t scream dominance, but his energy and instincts have been key for San Antonio’s rotations. It’s no wonder the team is plus-24 in point differential when he’s on the floor.
Can He Win Rookie of the Year?
Let’s be real—McCain is still the favorite, but Castle is gaining ground. With his odds at +600, he’s still a solid gamble for anyone looking to take a chance.
While Knecht and Risacher are strong contenders for the second spot, Castle shouldn’t be overlooked in this race.
Full Rookie of the Year Odds - BET MGM
Jared McCain: -165
Dalton Knecht: +150
Stephon Castle: +600
Zaccharie Risacher: +1600
Alexandre Sarr: +3000
Zach Edey: +4000
Jaylen Wells: +3000
Bub Carrington: +5000
Donovan Clingan: +6000