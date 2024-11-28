Lonzo Ball Gives Blunt Feedback to Brother LiAngelo on NBA Future
Lonzo Ball is not sugar-coating things for his brother.
Ball and his brother LiAngelo were guests on this week's episode of Angel Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel. During the episode, they discussed LiAngelo's playing career and Lonzo got real with his younger brother.
As LiAngelo mused about attempting to find another G League team and how that would give him a path to the NBA, Lonzo leveled with him about his pro prospects. The elder Ball brother said LiAngelo should go play overseason because he doesn't have the ability to play in the NBA, making the G League a waste of time.
Ball said, "I feel like the opportunity is not gonna be the same in the G League for him. Just because of his process and how long it's been. Just being realistic. I'm his big brother, I gotta, ya know, tell him the truth, you know what I'm saying? I think his path is overseas. He should have been overseas killing it."
LiAngelo replied that he felt like if he got his shot in the G League he'd prove he belonged in the NBA.
Lonzo replied, "This is the problem I have. I feel like you got your shot in the Summer League with the Hornets ... Are you gonna sit in the [G League] on the bench, or are you gonna go overseas to somewhere nice and go get 30?"
The full segment is below.
LiAngelo is 26 and has yet to make the NBA. It's unlikely he'll ever get a chance. He played 36 games for Greensboro Swarm in the G League back during the 2021-22 season and 14 more during the 2022-23 campaign. That was the entirety of his experience in the league. His big brother is just being real with him.
Lonzo has returned to the NBA this year after missing the last two seasons while battling injuries. In four games with the Chicago Bulls so far, he's averaging 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 15.5 minutes per game.