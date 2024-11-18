There Is One Major Glitch With WBD-ESPN Deal to License 'Inside the NBA'
News broke on Saturday that Warner Bros. Discovery and ESPN struck a deal that will see WBD continue to produce the iconic Inside the NBA studio show, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, after this season and license it to ESPN.
TNT will no longer air NBA games after this season, but Inside the NBA will remain a TNT property and air on ESPN beginning with the 2025–26 season.
However, as of now, there is one problem with the cast. Sources say O’Neal’s contract with WBD expires on July 1, 2025.
O’Neal has a slightly different deal than his three castmates because they do other things for WBD, including the NCAA tournament. Shaq’s deal is strictly for the NBA and it’s up in about eight months.
While sources say Shaq wants to remain on the show, he’s frustrated that there has been congratulations and press releases hyping that Inside the NBA is remaining the same while he is currently not under contract to be with the company next season.
Given the unique deal that will see TNT produce Inside the NBA while it airs on ESPN, O’Neal could have plenty of options to explore. He could remain with the show, while also cutting a deal with Amazon or NBC, who will become the NBA’s new partners next season. He could also sign a deal with ESPN in addition to WBD.
There are many roads O’Neal could go down, but for NBA fans, the hope is that the first avenue is re-signing with WBD.