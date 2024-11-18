SI

There Is One Major Glitch With WBD-ESPN Deal to License 'Inside the NBA'

Shaquille O’Neal currently is not under contract with TNT for next season, when ‘Inside the NBA’ will air on ESPN.

Jimmy Traina

Shaquille O'Neal has less than a year left on his TNT contract.
Shaquille O'Neal has less than a year left on his TNT contract. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

News broke on Saturday that Warner Bros. Discovery and ESPN struck a deal that will see WBD continue to produce the iconic Inside the NBA studio show, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, after this season and license it to ESPN.

TNT will no longer air NBA games after this season, but Inside the NBA will remain a TNT property and air on ESPN beginning with the 2025–26 season.

However, as of now, there is one problem with the cast. Sources say O’Neal’s contract with WBD expires on July 1, 2025.

O’Neal has a slightly different deal than his three castmates because they do other things for WBD, including the NCAA tournament. Shaq’s deal is strictly for the NBA and it’s up in about eight months.

While sources say Shaq wants to remain on the show, he’s frustrated that there has been congratulations and press releases hyping that Inside the NBA is remaining the same while he is currently not under contract to be with the company next season.

Given the unique deal that will see TNT produce Inside the NBA while it airs on ESPN, O’Neal could have plenty of options to explore. He could remain with the show, while also cutting a deal with Amazon or NBC, who will become the NBA’s new partners next season. He could also sign a deal with ESPN in addition to WBD.

There are many roads O’Neal could go down, but for NBA fans, the hope is that the first avenue is re-signing with WBD.

Published
Jimmy Traina
JIMMY TRAINA

Jimmy Traina is a staff writer and podcast host for Sports Illustrated. A 20-year veteran in the industry, he’s been covering the sports media landscape for seven years and writes a daily column, Traina Thoughts. Traina has hosted the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast since 2018, a show known for interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in sports media. He also was the creator and writer of SI’s Hot Clicks feature from 2007 to '13.

Home/NBA