'Super Easy': 2-Way Rookie Riley Minix Shining Early with Austin Spurs
CEDAR PARK, Tx. — Riley Minix knew he got the block.
Standing a few feet from the bench during a timeout, the 24-year-old Spurs rookie was aghast. He'd just cleared the backboard glass with his head and swatted a shot against the Birmingham Squadron — one of his more explosive plays of the game — but instead of a block, he was called for a goaltend.
So, he appealed to the one-man jury: Austin Spurs coach Scott King.
"You've got to give me that block, Coach!" Minix hollered at the bench.
King took his word for it. The first-year coach called timeout, and video replay proved that Minix had swatted the ball before it touched the glass, giving him his lone block of the contest.
"I told him I thought I got it," Minix said, "and he went and did it for me. That builds trust, for sure."
While Minix only had the one rejection, it was far from the only number to his name for the evening. After 31 minutes, the forward had notched 17 points, five rebound and four assists on 64 percent shooting from the floor and 50 percent from 3 — a quite common stat line for him.
That was more than enough to earn King's praises after another successful outing.
"He can score at every level," King said. "He can faciliate. He can pass and create ... very versatile offensively. To be able to do all of that stuff offensively, you have to have a high basketball IQ.
"He's done pretty much everything for us on that end."
King's assessment was about as common as Minix's well-rounded performance. Throughout Summer League, the Vero Beach, Fla. product earned praise from San Antonio Spurs video coordinator Kenny Trevino, who served as the Spurs' skipper in both Sacramento, Ca. and Las Vegas.
Beyond him, Gregg Popovich took a liking to the rookie after he earned the final two-way contract of the 2024-25 season, even if he came as a "surprise."
That said, it wasn't such to hear Minix's teammates praise him as well.
"It makes the game a lot easier," Austin Spurs point guard Isaiah Miller said. "A dude like Riley ... it's way easy. Super easy."
King concurred.
"We preach to our team to create for each other," the coach said. "Riley, with his versatility, is able to do that. He did a terrific job of showcasing all of that."
Against the Squadron, Minix ran the floor with both Miller and former Spurs two-way guard Jamaree Bouyea on numerous occasions, finding both for easy dunks in open space. Against the Squadron, Minix caught a full-court lob looking like an "NFL receiver," as King put it.
Against the Squadron, Minix also hit three 3s. Doing it all, he looked every bit as impressive as he had in the summer and as coordinated as he did during his singular call-up to play end-of-game minutes with the San Antonio Spurs against the Rockets.
Being with Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul and the rest of the mainstay Spurs, especially, was a chance for Minix to reinforce the things he'd been harping on personally all season, regardless of his environment.
"They're high level guys." Minix said. "They know the game. I try to learn as much as I can when I'm up there. It's enjoyable to play with a group like that.
It also added a level of familiarity to Austin, in a sense.
"It's Spurs basketball," Minix said. "I feel like it's no different down here."
Before every game, Minix can be found working on his 3-ball. During games, he's shouting across the floor on defense and playing the role of encourager, along with Bouyea, Miller and the rest of King's roster.
In other words, he fits in.
"We have a team full of leaders," King said. "It's everybody. That creates very competitive practice. It makes for some really strong basketball."
Friday evening, Minix spent another night in Austin playing for the annually-rebranded Austin "Raros." With the Texas Legends in town, he produced another 24 points, nine rebounds and four 3s en route to a fourth straight win for San Antonio's G League affiliate.
What's been working? King says it's a mixture of consistency, living in the moment and playing for each other. A matter of not looking ahead or behind.
And Minix has taken all of it to heart.
"The mindset is always the same," he said. "I'm trying to get better every day and focus on the process. Everything else will take care of itself."