Celtics Announcer Has Epic Reaction to Jaylen Brown's Massive Poster Dunk
Jaylen Brown dunked all over Chicago Bulls' center Jalen Smith Friday night. On top of the Jaylen on Jalen crime was the epic call it brought from Celtics' play-by-play commentator Drew Carter.
Brown detonated on Smith as the Celtics led by just one point in the fourth quarter of an NBA Cup group play game, which brought Carter and his NBC Sports Boston broadcast partner, color analyst and former Celtic Brian Scalabrine, out of their seats.
"Sets the screen for JB," Carter said on the broadcast as Brown bursted toward the rim. Then, Carter had to scream before he could even finish his sentence. "Oh my goodness! The grave digger has arrived in Chicago."
Brown said last month that he had a few nicknames that were starting to catch on but he was starting to like the "grave digger" moniker for himself. Carter made sure to do his part in getting the name to stick.
Carter is a young star in his own right, having fun and bringing memorable moments to Celtics' broadcast alongside Scalabrine.
Boston held on to beat Chicago 138–129 Friday. The Celtics are 16–3 in the regular season and advanced to 3–1 to finish NBA Cup group play. The Atlanta Hawks won East Group C thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker they hold over the Celtics. Boston still has an opportunity to advance to the NBA Cup's knockout stage as the Eastern Conference's wild card team, but they will need some help from other teams to win the point differential tiebreaker.