Popovich Still Plans to Return to Bench After "Unprecedented Six Weeks:" Spurs Starter, Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Last night, long-time San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich released a statement via the Spurs updating fans on his health.
"This has certainly been an unprecedented six weeks for my family and me," Popovich said. "...While I wish I could get back to every one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful."
Popovich also added that no one is as excited for him to return to coaching more than the professionals taking care of him, citing that he has been "less than coachable" in his recovery process.
Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history, and upon his return, he will attempt to widen the gap between he and Don Nelson a bit further.
No game scheduled. Next game: Thursday vs. Atlanta Hawks | 7 p.m. CT | Watch
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
December 17, 1991: Waived Avery Johnson and Jud Buechler.
I think the background work that they do — just making sure that the players that they bring in are of good character, not only can play in the system but are guys they can be proud of on the floor and off the floor — that work is maybe a little in-depth than other teams.”- Brent Barry
