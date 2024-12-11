SI

Peculiar Stat Shows Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Stands Alone in NBA Cup History

Darvin Ham has dominated the NBA Cup.

Blake Silverman

Now-Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham when he was the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach.
Now-Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham when he was the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nobody is better than Darvin Ham in the NBA Cup.

Ham, now a top assistant coach on Doc Rivers's Milwaukee Bucks staff, won the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament in 2023 as the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach. Ham's Lakers cruised through group play as an undefeated 4-0, then won three straight in the knockout stage to take home the NBA's first In-Season Tournament title.

This year, the In-Season Tournament rebranded as the Emirates NBA Cup. The Bucks ran through East Group B, defeating the Detroit Pistons in their final game of the group stage to advance to 4-0 and onto the knockout round. Milwaukee defeated the Orlando Magic in the quarterfinals Tuesday to move on to Las Vegas as one of the tournament's last four teams standing.

With a 114-109 win over the Magic, Ham has yet to lose an NBA Cup game as a coach. He owns a perfect 12–0 record—a feat no other coach can tout after Ham joined the Bucks' staff following his dismissal from the Lakers after two seasons as head coach.

Certainly a niche accomplishment, but 12 competitive games is large enough of a sample to recognize. The Bucks are the first team to advance to the 2024 NBA Cup semifinals. Now off to Las Vegas, they will play the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-New York Knicks quarterfinals matchup.

Milwaukee needs to win two more games to keep Ham's odd streak alive for another season. But after the fallout with the Lakers, Ham still gets up for the NBA Cup.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA