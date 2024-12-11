Kyrie Irving Goes 1-on-1 With Luka Doncic in Mavs 'King of the Court' Tournament
The league calendar might be in the middle of the NBA Cup, but the Dallas Mavericks have another tournament to worry about.
On Monday, the Mavs participated in a playful 1-on-1 style "King of the Court" tournament, with the winner slated to take home a UFC-style belt congratulating them on their prowess, per the team's X account. Not unsurprisingly, star guard Kyrie Irving walked away victorious, and you can watch him take on his teammates—including Luka Doncic— in a video of the tourney that Dallas shared online.
Here's that clip:
This belt will definitely go great with his championship ring.
The NBA veteran made his way to Dallas in 2023, following a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. He's had a great season so far—averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game—and has played a strong role in the Mavs' 16–8 start to the year.
The team will now have a chance to move onto the NBA Cup semifinals should they defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.