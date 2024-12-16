The San Antonio Minute: A Temp Check After A Not-So-Hot Shooting Night
SAN ANTONIO — The scoreboard might have said otherwise at times, but it was anything but a pretty night at Frost Bank Center for the San Antonio Spurs.
Shooting woes plagued the young team looking for its third straight victory as the Spurs only mustered a field goal percentage barely over 40 percent and went 11-for-45 from 3.
The visiting Minnesota Timberwolves didn't shoot the lights out, but they certainly played more efficiently in what ended up being a 14-point road victory. Anthony Edwards' squad looked more dominant, but didn't cause any reason for major concern for its opponent.
Not outwardly, anyway.
“Nothing that happened tonight that feels like the bottom is falling out,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said.
"I think we like where we're at, actually," veteran forward Harrison Barnes added. "There's no concern."
San Antonio might not have gotten its third straight victory, but it remains in a position much better than it was one season ago, almost to the day.
