The San Antonio Minute: A Temp Check After A Not-So-Hot Shooting Night

The San Antonio Spurs shot just 11-for-45 from the 3-point line against the Minnesota Timberwolves nearly two years after a similar figure, but while they might not have been able to reach the ocean, there isn't any reason for concern.

Matt Guzman

Dec 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center.
Dec 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — The scoreboard might have said otherwise at times, but it was anything but a pretty night at Frost Bank Center for the San Antonio Spurs.

Shooting woes plagued the young team looking for its third straight victory as the Spurs only mustered a field goal percentage barely over 40 percent and went 11-for-45 from 3.

The visiting Minnesota Timberwolves didn't shoot the lights out, but they certainly played more efficiently in what ended up being a 14-point road victory. Anthony Edwards' squad looked more dominant, but didn't cause any reason for major concern for its opponent.

Not outwardly, anyway.

“Nothing that happened tonight that feels like the bottom is falling out,” Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said.

"I think we like where we're at, actually," veteran forward Harrison Barnes added. "There's no concern."

San Antonio might not have gotten its third straight victory, but it remains in a position much better than it was one season ago, almost to the day.

Check out the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to go further in-depth:

