Suns Star Kevin Durant Returns for Team USA
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is back in action for Team USA.
Durant initially suffered a calf strain in the build-up to the beginning of training camp and was sidelined for the USA' first batch of exhibition games.
Now, Durant's hitting the practice court after some concerns he would join Kawhi Leonard in missing the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Shams Charania was the first to report it earlier this morning:
"Sources: Kevin Durant is expected to return to Team USA practice today in London – his first with this Olympic team – and could make his debut in one of exhibition games vs. South Sudan on Saturday or vs. Germany on Monday. He is returning from a strained calf."
Durant indeed did suit up for practice today.
"It's one of those things you just got to monitor every day and I see how I feel after I do certain movements and certain exercises," Durant said. "But my thing is just keep working and see what happens."
USA head coach Steve Kerr added, "I would love for him to play in a game, but we have to take it day by day."
Team USA has emerged victorious in all three of their exhibition matches thus far, defeating Canada, Serbia and Australia. They'll have two more games against South Sudan and Germany ahead of Olympic group play, which begins July 28.
Fellow Suns star Devin Booker has played a prominent role for the Americans thus far, though he says the group needs to tighten up in order to bring home gold